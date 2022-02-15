Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 59,961 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.84% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 86.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

