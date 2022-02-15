Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

