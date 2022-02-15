Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $212,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

