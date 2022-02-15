Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 30,387 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter.

ICF opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

