Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,634 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of MBIA worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

