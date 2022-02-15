GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $216.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GPRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,411 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

