Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $74,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,468,000 after buying an additional 351,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.