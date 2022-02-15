Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,880,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -613.82 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,222,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

