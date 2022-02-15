Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

