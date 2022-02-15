Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,135 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

