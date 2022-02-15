Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

