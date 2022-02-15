Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

