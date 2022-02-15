Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

