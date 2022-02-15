Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GPK opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

