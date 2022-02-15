Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GPK opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
