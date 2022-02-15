Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Green Dot by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,827. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

