Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GKIT traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168. Greenkraft has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Greenkraft Company Profile
