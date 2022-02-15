Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GKIT traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,168. Greenkraft has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines.

