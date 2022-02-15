Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 5,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

GLSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

