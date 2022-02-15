Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 5,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

GLSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.