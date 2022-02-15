Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 152,348 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Groupon by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $746.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

