Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106267 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.