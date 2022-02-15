Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

