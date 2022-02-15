Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.