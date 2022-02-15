GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $384,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Timken were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

