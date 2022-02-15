GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

