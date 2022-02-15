Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 35,489 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $118.14.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
