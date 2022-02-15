Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 35,489 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.