Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,277 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

