Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 43,831 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.