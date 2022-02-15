Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 198,909 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,173,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.