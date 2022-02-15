Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $50,573,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,950 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

