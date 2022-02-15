Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.03 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $99.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $440.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.67 million to $447.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $548.75 million, with estimates ranging from $546.95 million to $550.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,974. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,101,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

