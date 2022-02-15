Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.79 ($0.42).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 37.27 ($0.50) on Monday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 20.34 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,978.13). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,447.90).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

