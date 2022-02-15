Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,171,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

