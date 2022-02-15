Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $800.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

