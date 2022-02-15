Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

HASI stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

