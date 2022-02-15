Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $107.94 or 0.00248225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $72.22 million and $20.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

