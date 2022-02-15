Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,569. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

