Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.04 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

