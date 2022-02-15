Head-To-Head Analysis: PROS (NYSE:PRO) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PROS and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 5.19 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -17.16 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 33.88 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats PROS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

