Head to Head Comparison: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46% Manhattan Associates 16.65% 47.22% 21.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 9.73 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -756.66 Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.35 $87.24 million $1.72 75.42

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altair Engineering and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57 Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.27%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Altair Engineering on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.