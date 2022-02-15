Head-To-Head Contrast: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) vs. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 383.54%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.17 $143.46 million $0.37 25.07 Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 13.11 -$62.41 million ($1.03) -8.02

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -1.69, meaning that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 8.40% 17.69% 5.68% Burning Rock Biotech -142.63% -31.26% -27.25%

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

