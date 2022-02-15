Head to Head Contrast: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ultralife alerts:

30.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultralife and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 0.72 $5.23 million $0.18 26.67 Evercel $45.08 million 1.40 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ultralife and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Ultralife beats Evercel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.