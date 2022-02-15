Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

