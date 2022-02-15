HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. 468,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,031. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.63. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.