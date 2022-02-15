Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Helix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 296,968 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

