Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 15,153 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $589.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.