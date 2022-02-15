Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 15,153 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $589.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.