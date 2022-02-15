Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HOT stock opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.92) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.69. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,291.02 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

