Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HOT stock opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.92) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.69. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,291.02 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
Read More
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.