Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

HSIC traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 2,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

