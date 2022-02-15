Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.91 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.
HSIC traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 2,165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.