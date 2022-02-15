Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Down 3.4%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $91.47. Approximately 24,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,208,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

