Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

