HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

HPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

