HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 261,700 CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $884,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

