HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.